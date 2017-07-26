Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month — has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.”

It isn’t identifying the facility.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise (skuh-LEES’) was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has has several surgeries.