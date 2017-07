MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross is closing a shelter for Middletown and Lower Swatara Township displaced by a weekend flood.

The shelter at Middletown Middle School will close Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Red Cross said its staff and volunteers will continue to work with people impacted by the flood to assess their needs and help them on their road to recovery.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.