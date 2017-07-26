Puppy wish granted for 3-year-old cancer survivor

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A small dog is making a big difference to a Make-A-Wish kid.

“Our wishes fall into one of four categories; I wish to go, be, meet or have. Today, little Zachary wished to have a new best friend,” said Ben Lee from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Three-year-old Zachary Oppenheimer has been fighting cancer in his eye since October. The toddler, originally from Lititz, is now cancer free with a new eye and a new puppy.

“It’s great. It’s great that Make-A-Wish could provide this. Everybody has been so helpful through the whole process,” Zachary’s mom Kristina Oppenheimer said.

For now, Zachary is calling the dog “Girl Puppy.”

“He wanted to go to the Coliseum and meet Mickey Mouse because that’s one of the cartoons that he saw. I thought that was a little far fetched for a three-year-old, and then he said puppy,” Kristina Oppenheimer said.

The puppy was donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and PuppySpot.com.

