Police urge safe sales after reported theft of puppy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township police Chief John Bowman highlighted a new feature in the department’s parking lot.

“There’s lighting, there’s coverage with surveillance cameras,” he said.

Bowman was showing off the spot after the reported theft of a puppy. The owner told Northern Lancaster Regional police he was showing the red poodle puppy to two potential buyers at his Penn Township home when the couple distracted him and drove away.

“Have the transaction take place in a public location,” Bowman advised.

Bowman said a trend more police departments are using to keep people safe is designating a spot in their parking lots for private sales.

“You’re really within a stone’s throw of the police department,” he said.

Bowman said any transaction that involves money changing hands can be dangerous. He said it’s a good idea for people to let friends and family know about a prospective sale.

“Many times, you’re meeting up with somebody that you don’t know who they are. They’re a stranger,” Bowman said. “You don’t know what their background is.”

