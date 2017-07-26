Police seek package theft suspects

WHTM Staff Published:
(North Londonderry Township Police Department)

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people are wanted by police in Lebanon County for stealing packages off a porch.

(North Londonderry Township Police Department)

The North Londonderry Township Police Department released photos Wednesday afternoon of the suspects and their vehicle.

According to police, packages were stolen in the area of Maple Street and Plaza Drive.

(North Londonderry Township Police Department)

 

 

The vehicle appears to be a white or silver SUV with a sticker in the rear window.

 

North Londonderry Township police ask anyone able to help identify the suspects to call them at 717-838-5276.

