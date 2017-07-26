Plane makes emergency landing at Capital City Airport

Published:
Capital City Airport (FILE)

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A pilot escaped injury when a twin-engine airplane made an emergency landing at Capital City Airport early Wednesday.

An airport spokesman said the plane had problems with its landing gear, so the pilot made a wheel’s up belly landing around 2 a.m.

The pilot was alone in the aircraft and was not injured. The plane was damaged.

The airport reopened by 6 a.m.

