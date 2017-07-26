PA Peaches in high demand due to southern shortage

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A shortage of peaches in several top producing states could mean juicier prices for Pennsylvania growers.

“When things aren’t going so well down south, it tends to improve things for us,” said Ellie Hollabaugh of Hollabaugh Bros., Inc., a third generation commercial fruit grower in Biglerville, Adams County. “One grower’s loss is kind of a gain for another.”

Hollabaugh says as a result of the poor crop in Georgia and South Carolina, wholesale buyers of fruit who would normally look to supply the Mid-Atlantic region with fruit from Georgia and South Carolina, may now have to look further north to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to the National Peach Council, a late killing frost in March decimated up to 80-percent of the peaches growing on massive southern fruit plantations. While much of the east coast experienced the same late frost, trees in northern states were not as far along in producing peaches.

“It was a challenge, but the beautiful thing is that we do now have a crop of mid-season peaches that are big, juicy and sweet,” said Hollabaugh. “The taste on the peaches this year is great. They have high sugar content, because we haven’t gotten a ton of rain. We’ve had plenty of rain, but its been enough to help the peaches grow to a nice size without diluting the sugar.”

While California, by far the nation’s largest peach grower, will continue to supply about half of the country’s peaches, Hollabaugh says wholesale buyers may be willing to pay a higher price for Pennsylvania peaches this season due to supply and demand. Still, the crop itself is not the most abundant she’s ever seen.

“I don’t know that I would call it the best. I wouldn’t call it the worst. Its kind of about average,” she laughs. “Which after the way it started, we will be happy with average.”

While the market will dictate wholesale prices, Hollabaugh says local customers to her family’s farm store shouldn’t notice an increase in peach prices. While she says her farm could potentially stand to benefit from the misfortune of growers in another state, she takes no enjoyment in it.

“That could easily be us next time,” she says. “Even locally, we feel so fortunate that our peaches are doing well. So many of our friends have had hail damage, and our heart breaks for them. We know what it is like, because it has happened to us. It is devastating.”