New Primanti Bros. restaurant draws crowd hoping for free food

The opening of a new Primanti Bros. restaurant in Lancaster County has become quite the attraction.

People started camping out at the Lancaster Shopping Center on the Lititiz Pike in Manheim Township around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The doors don’t open until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The first 100 people in line will receive free sandwiches for a year.

Primanti Bros., which got its start in Pittsburgh, is famous for putting coleslaw and french fries on its sandwich creations.

People hoping to claim the prize must stay in line themselves; there is no place-holding. There is also no alcohol allowed and customers must be at least 18 years old.

Joshua Harrison of Hanover was the first in line. He said he’s only slept about 30 minutes during his nearly 24-hour experience.

“It’s the experience of coming out there and be able to do something like this,” Harrison explained.

Another group of young men passed the time by tossing a football and playing cornhole.

“I heard they put coleslaw on it…can’t go wrong there,” one young man said.

A tailgate at the restaurant kicked off at 5 a.m. The doors open to the first 100 customers at 10 a.m. Other customers will be allowed inside the restaurant at 11 a.m.