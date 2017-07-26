National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Lebanon County

AVON, Pa. (WHMT) – The National Weather Service in State College has confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down in Lebanon County over the weekend.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, an EF0 tornado touched down near Short Road, just south of Birch Road in the Avon area, and traveled in an east-northeast direction.

The tornado was on the ground for less than a minute and its damage was restricted to a large tree and several limbs from nearby trees.

According to the NWS, the tornado’s maximum path width was 25 yards and its path length was 0.1 mile. Its estimated maximum wind speed was 65 mph.

Eyewitness reports and several videos aided in the investigation by the NWS to confirm the tornado.

