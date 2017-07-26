Mount Joy man sentenced for child sex abuse

Bill Anderson (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Joy man will serve up to four years in prison for molesting a boy last year.

Bill C. Anderson, 66, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to two to four years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Anderson must also register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

He pleaded guilty in March to aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Prosecutors said Anderson, an acquaintance of the victim’s family, he had sexual contact with the preteenage boy in February and March 2016.

