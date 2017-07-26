Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 60-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

State police in Carlisle said the motorcyclist attempted to change lanes as he approached slowed traffic near the Middlesex and Route 11 exit and struck the back of a commercial vehicle.

He was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and died of his injuries.

Police will not release the man’s name or hometown until his family has been notified.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. and closed both northbound lanes for more than an hour.

