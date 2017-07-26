Mommy Minute: New attractions lets parents, kids slide down Roundtop Mountain

Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County now boasts a 700 foot water slide, in addition to its usual summer attractions.

The slide is set up on the snow tubing hill. That hill has been used for the popular Ogo balls for the past 10 years.

It’s designed for kids who are at least five years old and 45 inches tall, but it’s already proven to be a hit with people of all ages.

“In fact sometimes we have more adults on it than kids,” Roundtop’s Chris Dudding said. “They really seem to enjoy it, too. It’s really great for families so you see a lot of parents and kids riding it together.”

The slide is included in an adventure package, which also lets you experience a zipline course, a chair-lift ride to the top of the mountain where you can see seven counties on a clear day, the Ogo balls, a maze, and bumper boats with water guns.

The cost of the package is $40 for ages 11 to 64. The cost is $30 for ages five to 10 and 65 and older. There is no fee to spectate.