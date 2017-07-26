Man flown to hospital after mower struck in South Middleton

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 78-year-old man was flown to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a lawnmower.

State police in Carlisle said the man drove the mower onto East Old York Road in South Middleton Township and was struck Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

The impact caused the mower and its operator to be thrown about 10 feet, police said.

The man’s medical condition was not known. Police did not release his name or the name of the driver who struck him.

The incident is still under investigation.

