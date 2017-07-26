There are four more days to enjoy food, rides and games at the Lebanon Area Fair.

Lebanon County agriculture is on display. Fairgoers will see everything from tractor pulls and farm animals to 4H displays from local students.

Organizers said most people don’t realize how important agriculture is to Lebanon County.

“Ag is a huge industry in Lebanon County,” Emily Sumney said. “We’re blessed to have the most preserved farmland among all the counties in Pennsylvania. It’s a huge industry here, and we love the chance to showcase it.”

The Lebanon Area Fair runs through Saturday.

For more information, visit http://www.lebanonareafair.com/.