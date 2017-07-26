Keystone Games expected to boost York economy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Keystone State Games has been a Pennsylvania tradition since 1981.

The sports festival has featured competitions in track and field, field hockey, baseball, fencing, even the not so common sports like bocce.

Athletes from all over Pennsylvania will travel to compete throughout York County such as the York Fairgrounds.

For the third consecutive year, York County will host the event.

According to the York County Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 5,700 participants and more than 7,200 spectators are expected to come out.

It’s a competitive scene and it’s also anticipated to bring in millions to the local economy.

“We expect a little more than 6 million dollars in economic benefits tied to the Keystone State Games,” said Andrew Staub with York County Convention and Visitors Bureau. That’s due to people coming in, staying in our hotels, eating at our restuarants and going shopping while they’re here too.”

The Keystone Games will continue through Saturday with most events taking place later this week.

For a full schedule of events and to sign up, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.