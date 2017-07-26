Harrisburg sets meetings on pools, seeks public input

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg has announced meetings concerning communication about the city’s pools.

The city plans to provide information about the pools at upcoming meetings, including details about repairs, usage fees, hours and staffing.

Public input is sought to aid consultants as they develop a plan of action for further improvements to the city’s public pools.

The first meetings will be held Monday at the following locations and times:

    • Boys & Girls Club – 1700 Hanover Street from 5-6 p.m.
    • 6th Street Fire Station – 3701 North 6th Street from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Another public meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28.

