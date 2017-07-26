Harrisburg man wanted for escape

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old Harrisburg man accused of escaping from the Dauphin County Work Release Center last year.

Tyron J. Mosley was granted a temporary leave from the work release center on May 10, 2016, but the county’s Criminal Investigation Division says he failed to return.

His last-known address is in the 1500 block of Crums Mill Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

