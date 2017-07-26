Dog owner says couple stole poodle puppy

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County dog owner told police he was showing a puppy to two potential buyers when the couple distracted him and drove off with the animal.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating the reported theft last week in Penn Township.

The owner told police the pair drove off in a black sedan and had two young children in the car.

He said the driver was about 6’0″ tall, had dark slicked black hair, and was wearing black shorts and a blue t-shirt. The woman with him was blonde and petite.

The puppy, a red toy poodle, was valued at $1,650.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Theresa Stauffer at (717) 733-0965.

