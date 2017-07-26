Denver woman gets prison for health care fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman will serve nearly four years in a federal prison for health care fraud.

Tammie Sensenig, 46, of Denver, was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said a prior Medicaid fraud conviction barred Sensenig from providing health care to Medicaid beneficiaries, so she forged a background check and lied to obtain a position as a behavioral health consultant.

As a result, Medicaid paid Sensenig approximately $84,500 for her services, Brandler said.

