Denver woman gets prison for health care fraud

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman will serve nearly four years in a federal prison for health care fraud.

Tammie Sensenig, 46, of Denver, was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said a prior Medicaid fraud conviction barred Sensenig from providing health care to Medicaid beneficiaries, so she forged a background check and lied to obtain a position as a behavioral health consultant.

As a result, Medicaid paid Sensenig approximately $84,500 for her services, Brandler said.

