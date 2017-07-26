Bridge replacement to close part of Route 11 near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 11 will be closed for two weeks as crews demolish a bridge and replace it with a new one.

The bridge that carries Route 11 over Alexanders Spring Creek between Dickinson and West Pennsboro townships in Cumberland County will be demolished.

PennDOT will begin the closure at 6 a.m. on Saturday and traffic will be detoured around the bridge closure by way of Route 465, Interstate 81 and Route 233.

Should I-81 be closed in one or both directions for any incidents, Route 174 will be used as an emergency detour route.

Route 11, locally known as Ritner Highway, should reopen to traffic on Aug. 12.

The roadway will stay open to local traffic up to the bridge location, while thru traffic will be stopped at the intersection with Route 465 to the east of the bridge and at the intersection with Route 233 to the west.

Once the bridge is assembled and Route 11 reopens, crews will rebuild and pave the roadway approaches to the bridge, requiring single lane traffic restrictions during the day.

The overall contract completion date for the project is in late September.

