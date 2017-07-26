Biglerville man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has admitted in federal court that he solicited nude photographs and sexual encounters from underage boys.

Mason D. Powell, 28, of Biglerville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual exploitation of children, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and online coercion and enticement of minors.

Powell was arrested in October 2015 after the Adams County District Attorney’s Office said he tried to arrange sexual encounters with a 13-year-old on Facebook, used Facebook Messenger to send nude photos of himself to the teen, and saved child pornography on his cell phone.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said during the resulting investigation, the FBI identified and interviewed multiple minor victims in the Biglerville community that Powell either coerced online, produced images of child pornography of, or sexually assaulted.

Brandler said the production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and the online coercion charge requires a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

