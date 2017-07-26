Adams County man arrested on sex assault charges

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have arrested an Adams County man on child sex assault charges.

Roger Ellis Jr., 28, of Gardners, was taken into custody Monday after an incident that reportedly happened Sunday in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

Authorities say Ellis admitted he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl after she fell asleep.

Ellis is charged with rape of a child and other felonies. He’s in Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail.

He faces an Aug. 9 preliminary hearing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.