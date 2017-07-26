2 found in Cumberland County charged with illegal reentry in US

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people previously deported from the United States were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for illegal reentry.

Eutimio Chavez-Jose, 40, a Mexican citizen, was previously deported from the United States on four prior occasions. He was found in Cumberland County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

In New York in June 2012, Chavez/Jose was of illegal reentry, an offense that subjects him to enhanced penalties in his current case.

Under federal law, Chavez-Jose faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison due to his previous conviction.

In a separate case, Javier Miguel-Martinez, a 30-year-old Mexican citizen, was also indicted Wednesday. He was also found in Cumberland County after being previously deported from the United States to Mexico four times.

Miguel-Martinez faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

