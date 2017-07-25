World War Two Tribute and Big Band Dance Events

Beginning as a one-day program in 2011, the WWII Tribute, sponsored by the Northern York County Historical And Preservation Society, has become an annual celebration of the sacrifices and heroism of Central Pennsylvania’s Greatest Generation.

This event honors the history, culture and legacy of all of those who served: from children’s scrap drives and victory gardens; rationing and civil defense; to men and women in all branches of service. It is a unique experience for anyone who enjoys big band music, swing dance, military vehicles, antique cars and vintage fashion.

The tribute/dance takes place Historic Dills Tavern and Plantation\Dillsburg Community Hall on Saturday, August 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.\7:00 p.m. To 10 p.m.