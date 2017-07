MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A maintenance worker was struck by a car and injured while mowing grass at the Turnpike’s main office in Lower Swatara Township.

A Turnpike spokesman said the worker was taken to a hospital. A medical condition wasn’t available.

The accident occurred at around 1 p.m.

