College tests out smaller, faster composter

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wilson College is test-running a new composting system that could get restaurants and small businesses around the country to reduce food waste.

The college is not new to the compost game. They’ve been turning dining hall waste into a soil amendment for 10 years.

“It’s a big problem. We have a lot of people to feed and we really can’t afford to be wasting that much food,” said Chris Mayer, the director of Wilson’s Fulton Center for Sustainability Studies.

Reports show Americans waste up to 40 percent of food from farm to landfill.

“At least with the composting program, we’re able to put the nutrients back into the cycle rather than just landfilling them and wasting them,” Mayer said, adding that food waste in landfills is a major contributor to methane gas in the atmosphere.

The college’s sustainability efforts recently caught the eye of Seattle-based manufacturing company DariTech. It was looking to test a new composting machine. The 300-gallon, in-vessel composter is much smaller than the industry is used to but works much faster. It processes food in three days, compared to months using the college’s previous system.

“This is a small thing,” Mayer said. “We’re hoping that restaurants, grocery stores, and small food waste producers might be able to utilize this technology in the future.”

The machine is on loan to the college for three years. Mayer also plans to use it for teaching purposes as she reports back to the DariTech manufacturers.

