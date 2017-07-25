WellSpan Health launches new total joint replacement program

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Around seven million Americans have hip or knee replacements, according to the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. WellSpan Health launched a new total joint program this month.

“Your hip is bone on bone, and you’re doing to need a hip replacement,” Tim Kish said.

That’s not the news Kish hoped to hear from his doctor.

“The surgery is a complete hip replacement, so they take out the old hip and the arthritis with it,” Kish said.

Kish had to have his left hip replaced at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital Total Joint Program.

“This is the pilot program within WellSpan, meaning that this is the first somewhat organized program that we are putting together to benefit our patients, said Roxanne Kintzer, the orthopedic joint program coordinator.

One of the benefits of this new program includes doing exercises in group physical therapy classes and learning ones to do at home.

“I think it’s good because then you can have people encouraging people,” Kish said. “Success breeds success.”

“I think it’s just the camaraderie and not feeling as if they’re alone and understanding that other people are going through the same thing, and they’re not sick,” Kintzer said.

Patients also get pre-operative classes and log how many steps they’ve walked after surgery on a board.

Kish knows exactly what he wants to do with his new hip.”I can’t do things like golf yet, but that’s coming,” Kish said.

The program had a soft launch on July 10. The official launch is scheduled in August.