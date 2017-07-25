The episode about food (not guilt)

You know the drill: Start a new diet, overhaul the way you eat, post lots of pictures to social media — and then back to square one two weeks later.

Food blogger and friend of ABC27 Angela Baker Britcher joins Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Kendra Nichols for this episode of On Deadline to talk about our complicated relationship with food. How do we stay healthy and connected (yes, connected) to our food and family while being practical about our crazy schedules and the very real need for ice cream and peanut butter cups?

This episode also takes a closer look at the way state budgets affect us all, even when the numbers are overwhelming and “boring.”

