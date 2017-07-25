Suspect wanted in wig theft at Lancaster County store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a suspect accused of stealing wigs.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was called July 15 to Hair Viva Beauty Supply in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East for a reported retail theft that occurred the day before.

Police say a female suspect, between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build, removed security devices from two wigs and left the store without paying for them. The value of the wigs is over $600.

Anyone able to identify the suspect in a photo provided by the East Lampeter Township Police Department is asked to call them at 717-291-4676.

