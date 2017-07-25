Residents, business owners frustrated after Middletown flood

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Faye Pelzer is a disabled veteran forced out of her home.

Pelzer and her 35 neighbors at the Woodlayne Court apartments paid this month’s rent but were told to leave for two weeks because of damage from last weekend’s flash flood.

“Oh my God, I’m stressed out. I can’t function. I haven’t been eating,” she said. “I do not want to go to a homeless shelter. Why should I?”

Business owners impacted by high water are frustrated, too. Tom Librandi, COO of Librandi Machine Shop, says four feet of water left a mess and destroyed years of records. It’s was the fifth time the business has been flooded in a decade.

Libardi says Middletown’s storm water flows through a 60-inch pipe under the street by his business. When it rains too much, water starts exploding from the stormwater drains.

“The water coming up out of this drain pipe looked like a geyser, just shooting up in the air at least four foot,” he said.

