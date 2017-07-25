Red Cross opens flood shelter in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross will open a shelter for residents of Middletown and Lower Swatara Township displaced by flood damage.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Middletown Middle School, at 15 Oberlin Road.

The shelter will provide food and a place to sleep. People planning to stay there should bring identification and their personal medications and medical supplies.

The Red Cross also recommended that people bring blankets, pillows, extra clothing, personal hygiene items, any infant/child items and important documents.