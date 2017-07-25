Polaris recalls youth ROVs for fuel leak, fire hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling more than 16,000 recreational off-highway vehicles for youth because the ROVs can leak fuel and catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the fuel tank neck can crack or the wiring harness can overheat or short circuit on 2015 through 2017 RZR 170s.

The company has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted and/or shorted wires, including four reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

