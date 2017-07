The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning about a deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papaya.

The Caribena brand of Maradol papayas is linked to a salmonella outbreak in 12 states, including Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The papayas come from Mexico and are distributed through Texas. They have a red, green and yellow sticker. If you have one, throw it out.

The FDA is looking into whether or not other brands of papaya should be recalled as well.