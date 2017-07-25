Pa. bill would remove non-sex offenders from Megan’s Law registry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state senator says he’ll introduce legislation to address a problem with Pennsylvania’s sex offender registry.

Sen. Stewart Greenleaf (R-Bucks/Montgomery) says at least 34 people on the Megan’s Law registry have committed no sexual offense but were convicted of interfering with custody of children, an offense typically committed when a parent violates a child custody order.

Greenleaf says his measure would remove “interference with custody of children” from the list of offenses for which people must be included on the registry.

He says only one other state includes the offense in its sex offender registry, and that state permits an exception for parents of the child.

