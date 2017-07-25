Ned Smith Nature and Art Festivals coming to MYO Park in Millersburg!

The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art was founded in 1993 to celebrate the life and works of its namesake, the nationally recognized wildlife artist, naturalist and writer, Ned Smith. The Center offers three breath taking galleries, 535 acres of land, 12.5 miles worth of hiking trails, an eclectic array of theater performances and a spectrum of educational summer camps and classes.

Their annual festival takes place at MYO Park in Millersburg, PA on Saturday, July 29, at 9am to 4pm and will allow for families to get outside and see all that nature has to offer through identification walks and artwork.Registration details: No registration is necessary and parking/admission is free!

The festival boasts an attendance of about 5,000 people and 70+ performances and presentations on subjects ranging from journaling to dinosaurs, edible plants to illustrating for the game news– there’s something for everyone!

Learn more in the video above.