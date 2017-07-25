Mosquito-zapping light bulbs recalled for shock risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Mosquito-zapping light bulbs sold on Amazon.com have been recalled because the base can separate from the connector, posing a shock hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 18 reports of Outxpro 2-in-1 mosquito zapper LED light bulbs separating from their connectors. No one has been injured.

The zappers were sold from July 2016 through August 2016 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light bulbs, turn off the power supply and contact R&D Products for a free repair, including shipping, and instructions for removing and replacing the light bulb.

R&D Products will reimburse consumers if a professional electrician is needed to remove the recalled light bulb’s base.

