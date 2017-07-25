Less humid today with some sunshine too

Sunday and Monday brought high humidity and flash flooding to Central PA and other parts of the Commonwealth too. A front finally pushed through last night bringing some needed relief overnight as dewpoints finally dropped and a more refreshing airmass is progged to sit overhead for the next two days. Today and Wednesday offer a break from the oppressive humidity, and high temperatures will be more favorable too in the lower 80s. Each day features some morning clouds, but then sunshine by the afternoon. In general, the next two days will be very pleasant and any lingering flood waters should recede and conditions across streams and creeks should return to normal as well.

The next chance for storms comes late Thursday evening ahead of another front. Much of Thursday will be dry, but late Thursday evening will feature the development of some thunderstorms. Rain will continue overnight and into Friday morning as an area of low pressure develops along that front. It may take much of the day on Friday to clear, but eventually conditions will improve heading into the weekend. Next weekend is looking mainly dry and quiet at this time. Although temperatures warm up slightly by the start of next week, nothing looks quite as oppressive as what we just experienced. Temperatures stay close to normal for late July. Enjoy the break from the humidity!