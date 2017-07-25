Lancaster SPCA shutting down

LANCASTER, Pa – (WHTM) – Aaron Kalis went searching with his girlfriend Holly and their daughter Abby for a new member of their family.

“I like its eyes,” Kalis said as he looked at a cat.

The family was looking to give a feline its forever home. It was clear though that the animals at the Lancaster SPCA need those homes sooner rather than later.

Shelter officials announced plans Tuesday to cease operations.

In a brief news release, the SPCA chapter said a failed business model and lack of funding combined to force the closure.

Skeptics will say that the shelter never recovered from the way former director Susan Martin handled the case of an abused and neglected puppy named Libre.

Shelter officials said Tuesday would be the last day that it would accept owner-surrendered pets and stray cats.

Beginning Wednesday, the shelter will be open for limited hours. It will accept stray dogs brought in by law enforcement officers from contracted municipalities.

The shelter is also reducing adoption fees in order to reduce the shelter’s animal population.

The shelter expects to cease operations by late August.

“It is very essential in Lancaster County or in any county to have a safe haven for those animals to reside,” said Jennifer Nields, a humane officer with the Lancaster County Animal Coalition.

Nields said her organization would be interested in taking over the SPCA facility on South Prince Street in Lancaster.

“We just want with community support to be able to continue helping the Lancaster County animals that need to be helped,” she said.

Officials said any animals still in the shelter after it closes will hopefully go to other shelters in the area.

