Lancaster SPCA shutting down

LANCASTER, Pa – (WHTM) – The Lancaster County SPCA is preparing to cease operations.

In a brief news release issued Tuesday morning, the SPCA chapter said a failed business model and lack of funding combined to force the closure.

The shelter said today will be the last day that it will accept owner-surrendered pets and stray cats.

Beginning tomorrow, the shelter will be open for limited hours. It will accept stray dogs brought in by law enforcement officers from contracted municipalities.

The shelter is also reducing adoption fees in order to reduce the shelter’s animal population.

The shelter expects to cease operations by late August.

