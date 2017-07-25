Lancaster police investigating overnight shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are investigating a shooting incident early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of West King and North Mulberry streets for a report of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. They found blood on a sidewalk in the first block of North Mulberry but did not find a victim, police said.

The victim, a 25-year-old Lancaster man, was later taken to Lancaster General Hospital in a private vehicle. He had gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen that do not appear life-threatening, police said.

He was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. They said there was a disturbance before the shots were fired and they believe the victim knows the shooter.

