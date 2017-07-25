Hundreds of lots up for sale this week

WHTM Staff Published:

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of lots of land will go up for auction this week in central Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Over 300 lots of land are included, with some of them located near businesses like Whitetail Resort.

“We expect to see some homeowners build their dream home, but we also expect to see some builders come in and buy five to 20 lots that they’re going to then build over the years,” Hurley Auctions owner Matthew Hurley told WDVM.

The event began Tuesday at Hurley Auctions in Greencastle.

For more details, visit hurleyauctions.com.

