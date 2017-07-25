Harrisburg teen charged as adult in carjacking, assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city teenager is charged as an adult after police say he used brass knuckles to beat a man and steal his car.

Deandre Thompson, 17, flagged down the man as was driving in the area of Cameron and Sycamore streets early Tuesday. He jumped into the car and asked for a ride, then struck the man in the head and face several times when he refused, police said in a news release.

Thompson then took the keys from the ignition and got out of the vehicle. When the victim followed him, Thompson reached into his waistband and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t leave, police said.

Police later stopped the vehicle and arrested Thompson. Brass knuckles were found in the car.

The victim walked to the Harrisburg Hospital for treatment and to report the crime. Police said he positively identified Thompson as his attacker.

Thompson is charged with robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, offensive weapons, and related charges. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

