HACC librarian making strides for students in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Louise Hyder-Darlington is not your typical librarian.

She’s a marathon swimmer and she’s using her talents to help students.

When Hyder-Darlingto began working at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) in 2016, she had already swam around the Statute of Liberty.

It may come at no surprise that Louise is now swimming the English Channel as part of a 6-person relay race. Swimmers start in Dover, England and end in Calais, France.

With each stride, Louise will raise money for HACC’s emergency fund, which benefits students in financial crisis.

“I wanted to use this opportunity to help in someway,” said Hyder-Darlington.

The race kicks off Friday, but Hyder-Darlington’s goal of $1,500 has already been met.

“I’m thanking people and saying thank you, you’re now part of the crew,” said Hyder-Darlington. “You’re part of the crew that’s getting us across the channel and getting this other person to their degree. Their college degree.”

Anyone who would like to support Hyder-Darlington and the HACC emergency fund should click here.

