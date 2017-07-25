Girl Scouts announce 23 new STEM badges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are new goals for Girl Scouts: 23 new badges are now available for them to achieve.

The new badges are aimed at getting girls involved in science, technology, engineering and math.

“At the kindergarten age, to let them see that they can program a robot is a game changer for them,” Girl Scout outreach coordinator Lydsey Mackie said. “They can start to think about how that might impact them in the future.”

Girl Scouts will learn basic programming and build prototypes. Older girls will learn about artificial intelligence and algorithms.

“Teaching girls that STEM is an option for them and getting them to think about STEM as early as possible,” Mackie said.

According to the 2009 Census, women make up 24 percent of workers in the STEM industry.

Other STEM badges will focus on race car and aviation design. The new badges are available this week.

The Girl Scouts say next year, they will introduce cyber security badges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.