DEP hears from public on permit process at York County power plant

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Brunner Island has been a big part of York County since 1961.

Stephen Mohr says it has been a part of his life since he was a child.

“I have been looking out of my window for decades,” Mohr said. “I have seen it almost every day since I can remember.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public meeting Monday night at the Union Fire Company in Manchester.

Spokesman John Repetz says they wanted to get input from people on the draft National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) issued to Brunner Island LLC. He says the company has been operating without an updated permit for five years.

The power plant discharges treated wastewater and cooling water into the Susquehanna River.

Several people expressed their concerns, including Patrick Grenter who represented the Sierra Club.

Grenter says a lot of people don’t understand the impact the power plant has on the river and the ecosystem.

“It is discharging a significant amount of pollutants, like arsenic and lead and mercury, into the drinking water supply of more than six million people,” Grenter said. “They have been using standards from 1982, and the updated requirements need to be a part of this new permit.”

DEP spokesperson John Repetz says the plant has also been responsible for fish kills in recent years and also says there is no time table for the completion of the permit process for Brunner Island.

