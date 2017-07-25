DA: Dealer stopped with nearly $20K in heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they stopped a large movement of heroin in Lancaster County when they arrested a Reading-based dealer on Route 222.

Angel O. Delarosa, 49, had 1,950 bags of heroin in his vehicle when he was stopped July 12 by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

The heroin has an estimated street value of $19,500.

The district attorney’s office said Delarosa was buying heroin in Philadelphia and transporting it for sales in Lancaster and Reading.

Police also seized about $1,000 cash from Delarosa’s vehicle.

Authorities said the heroin packaging was stamped with the brand name “Hurricane.” They said they’re investigating the distribution of that particular brand in Lancaster County.

