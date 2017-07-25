I-81 north reopens after crash at Middlesex

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 81 has reopened following a crash at the Middlesex exit in Cumberland County.

The crash at mile marker 52 temporarily closed both northbound lanes just after 3 p.m.

Both lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

A motorcycle and a van were involved in the crash, according to PennDOT.

The Sentinel of Carlisle reported one person was flown to a hospital.

