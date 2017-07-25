Burglar stole from youth athletic building

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a burglary at the West Shore Youth Athletic Association.

Fairview Township police say cash was stolen after someone apparently gained entry through a door on the south side of the building at 450 Fishing Creek Road.

The burglary occurred between Friday and Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.