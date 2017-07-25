Beat the Heat with Watermelon Salad!

By Published:

Chef Wes Stepp of the Red Sky Cafe in Camp Hill joined us in the kitchen to teach us more about using summer produce to create the freshest meals. Not only does Red Sky keep a fresh, local produce stand outside of their building, they also use this produce in their dishes.

Today, Chef showed us a fun and fresh recipe for watermelon salad that’s sure to get you through the hottest summer day.

If you’re reading this, then you’re eligible for the 10% off locals discount at Red Sky! Simply let them know that you heard about them on Good Day PA!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s