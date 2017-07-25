Beat the Heat with Watermelon Salad!

Chef Wes Stepp of the Red Sky Cafe in Camp Hill joined us in the kitchen to teach us more about using summer produce to create the freshest meals. Not only does Red Sky keep a fresh, local produce stand outside of their building, they also use this produce in their dishes.

Today, Chef showed us a fun and fresh recipe for watermelon salad that’s sure to get you through the hottest summer day.

