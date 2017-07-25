Auction to be held for over 300 lots in central Pennsylvania, Maryland

GREENCASTLE, Pa. – This week, officials in Franklin County will tackle what they are calling one of the largest multi-land and subdivision auctions they have seen in the northeast.

On Wednesday afternoon, over 300 lots of land will go up for auction throughout central Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Some lots are located near businesses like the Hagerstown Black Rock Golf Course and the Whitetail Golf & Ski Resort.

With such a remote location, officials believe local revenue will benefit for both buyers and sellers.

“We expect to see some homeowners build their dream home, but we also expect to see some builders come in and buy five to 20 lots that they’re going to then build over the years,” said Matthew Hurley, Owner, Hurley Auctions

The event will begin Tuesday at noon at Hurley Auctions in Greencastle.